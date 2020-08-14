Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Idaho to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for an honest Explanation of the Financial Compensation Process

"We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Idaho to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. ” — Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, August 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the wife or adult daughter-son of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Idaho to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will be able to explain to a person with this rare cancer or their family how the mesothelioma compensation process works. We think this is a much better deal than a "free" booklet about mesothelioma.

"Because of the Coronavirus we fear that Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma will either not pursue financial compensation or they will hire an inexperienced local car accident attorney. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran and for people with mesothelioma can frequently exceed a million dollars-but if a person like this would like to receive the best financial compensation it is vital they hire a lawyer who knows what they are doing with respect to a mesothelioma compensation claim.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Idaho including communities such as Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Wallace, Post Falls, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, or Lewiston. https://Idaho.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Center also puts a huge premium on treatment options for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Idaho the Idaho Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute Boise, Idaho: https://www.stlukesonline.org/communities-and-locations/facilities/ clinics/st-lukes-cancer-institute–boise.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Idaho include US Navy Veterans, Naval Nuclear Research Lab maintenance workers, Mountain Home Air Force Base workers, miners-Mullan-Wallace-Kellogg, power workers, manufacturing workers, pulp and paper mill workers, smelter workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For information about US Navy submarines, aircraft carriers and other types of navy ships please visit their website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.