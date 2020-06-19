2020-06-19 13:40:03.41 $60,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in Joplin

2020-06-19 13:40:03.41

Joplin resident Charles Morgan claimed the $60,000 jackpot from the Missouri Lottery’s April 8 Show Me Cash drawing. Morgan purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 1904 E. 20th St. in Joplin, and won his jackpot prize by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 2, 22, 28, 34 and 37.

“I checked my ticket at the register with the cashier, and she looked surprised,” said Morgan. “I couldn’t believe it at first, and I went home to check my ticket against the winning numbers on the Lottery website. I was so excited.”

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and roll until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash Jackpot is an estimated $79,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Jasper and Newton Counties won more than $20 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2 million in commissions and bonuses and an additional $7.3 million went to education programs in the county.