Dirt Food Certified Vegan with BeVeg International

After an extensive review of ingredients and practices, patent-pending superfood company, Dirt Food passes the detailed BeVeg vegan certification process.

We are excited for our next round of packaging to have the trusted BeVeg global vegan certification trademark. We want the consumer to trust that there’s nothing muddying our vegan superfoods!”
— Ms. Blunt
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirt Food is officially certified vegan. After an extensive review of production practices, trade secrets, and ingredients, Dirt Food passed the detailed BeVeg vegan certification process for their Superfood Dirt Spice, Superfood Chunky Granola, Superfood Dirty Balls, and Superfood Coconut ‘Facon.’  Companies around the world realize vegan claims lack credibility without third party verification, and are seeking approval from vegan certification firms. This is particularly important for Dirt Food founder, Nikka Blunt, who quit chemo and cured herself of cancer by paying close attention to ingredients consumed into her body.

“Only real food grown from the dirt can nourish our bodies back to peak performance and optimal health,” says Ms. Blunt. “As a cancer survivor, I learned first-hand how all ingredients consumed affect our health on a cellular level. A return to a plant-based diet is critical for human and planetary health. Being able to use the leading official vegan logo on our packaging is important to us because every single ingredient that goes into our system matters, and each of those ingredients should be verified vegan for your health.”

All Dirt Food products have significant health benefits. High in fiber, antioxidants, anti-Inflammatories and pH balancing properties, all products are organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan with ingredients including, Cacao, Maca Powder, Bamboo Extract, Nutmeg, Ginger, Cardamom, Cayenne and Ceylon Cinnamon. These ingredients are all used creatively. For example, the Superfood Coconut ‘Facon’ is a plant-based alternative to Bacon made with coconuts chips. The Superfood Dirty balls are a complete blend of oats, sweetened with maple peanut buttery syrup. The Superfood Chunky Granola is a fusion of disease-fighting herbs, spices and superfood, inspired by cancer-fighting warriors. The patent-pending Dirt Spice is a proprietary blend of organic, disease-fighting herbs, spices, and superfoods that can be easily sprinkled into your daily coffee, tea, oatmeal, or yogurt for the extra health boost. Dirt Spice is also the principal ingredient in the entire snack line.

“It’s all about the ingredients. We are excited for our next round of packaging to have the trusted BeVeg global vegan certification trademark. As the only law-firm-issued vegan logo in the world, we know the consumer will trust that there’s nothing muddying our vegan superfoods!” says Ms. Blunt.

“Our entire business is built on careful selection of vegan ingredients to help prevent and cure disease,” adds Ms. Blunt. All products and packaging are locally sourced, organic, eco-friendly, certified vegan, and sustainable.

Dirt Food products are available online, and if you subscribe for regular delivery, you will receive a subscription discount.

BeVeg is the only law-firm-issued vegan logo with global trademark protection. Represented on all continents except Antarctica.

Dirt Food featured on Laws that Matter show on Jane Unchained News with Carissa Kranz, Esq., BeVeg CEO

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

