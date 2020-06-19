MnDOT to host virtual public meeting to discuss proposed Virginia headquarters relocation site (June 19, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, June 23, at 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed Virginia headquarters relocation site near St. Mary’s Lake.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will discuss why this property has been chosen as the preferred location, timeframe of the project and other information. Staff will answer user-submitted questions during the meeting.

For more information on this project, and the link to join the virtual meeting, please visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/virginia-hq. For those without internet access, call into the meeting at 1-855-282-6330. The meeting number/access code is 146 935 1320. The meeting password is k3JiVfDce87. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the webpage the following day for those unable to attend the live meeting.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###