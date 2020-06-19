Highway 1 roundabout projects in Thief River Falls progress (June 19, 2020)

Business access maintained throughout each phase of the project

BEMIDJI, Minn. —Motorists on Highway 1 in Thief River Falls will continue to use the detour of First Street West during the construction of three roundabouts between Highway 59 and Kinney Avenue.

Businesses in that area will continue to have access through alternative routes,

For businesses that were accessed from the frontage road off of Brooks Avenue (Thief River Ford, strip mall with Domino’s, Edward Jones and Nordin Realty) can now be accessed off of Second Street West. Both Ford and the strip mall have their own driveway access.

Beginning Monday, June 22, businesses that were accessed from the frontage road off of Barzen Avene (Northwest Homes, NAPA) are also accessed off of Second Street West.

Northern Motors, Northwest Auto body, Fleet Supply and UPS have access from Ruby Avenue onto the frontage road. Access from Barzen Avenue will be interrupted while the contractor is installing utilities and completing the grading for the tie in to the roundabout.

Between MnDOT, Pennington County, the City of Thief River Falls, and the Red Lake Watershed, there are 10 projects happening in Thief River Falls and the surrounding area in 2020. For more information on those projects visit mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls.

MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe executive order. We are being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the impact to motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

