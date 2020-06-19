GSB Architects to Complete PNC Bank Regional Headquarters
Minority-owned architecture firm to complete bank‘s regional headquarters
GSB Architects, an award-winning architectural and interior design firm, is proud to announce the completion of the PNC Financial Services Group regional headquarters offices. Led by Maria Guerra-Stoll, the Hispanic, female-owned firm provides exceptional services to the public and private sectors both domestically and internationally.
As the eighth largest bank in metro Atlanta, PNC’s offices are located at 1075 Peachtree Street on the 19th floor. The scope of the project included a full build-out of the 28,000 square foot office space with executive conference suites, open office areas, service center areas and a lounge. Additionally, GSB’s goal for the PNC project was to achieve LEED Gold Certification, which has been submitted and is under review.
“The office space houses several different groups within the PNC family, so ensuring the needs for each group and delivering a space that speaks to the integrity and quality of PNC was critical throughout the project,” said William Barker, GSB Architects Principal. “Since this project was for their regional HQ office, it was important to focus on the space planning, details of the materials and security.”
GSB has completed nearly 200 financial projects throughout the firm’s 22 years in business, ranging from new construction to renovations. The GSB team comprises highly qualified architects, interior designers and other professionals providing services for all the various phases of projects, including furniture procurement.
Tapping into years of experience working with businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups to movie studios, the GSB leadership possesses extraordinary knowledge in the design, renovation and construction of a wide variety of building types and services.
The firm offers the following services: Interior & Exterior Architectural Services; Programming, Interior Design, & Master Planning; Specifications & Cost Estimating; Space Planning & Move Management; Acoustical Design Specifications & Sound Isolation; Building Code Compliance Analysis & Design; FF&E Procurement & Installation Management; Site Selection/Observation & Land Use Studies; and Project Management & Construction Administration.
For more information about GSB Architects, please visit www.GSBarchitects.com or call 404-233-6450.
