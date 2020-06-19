Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, updates response to COVID-19

19 June 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Consistent with the Supreme Court of Missouri’s recent operational directives for easing COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, announces a change in its operational phase effective June 22, 2020.

The Supreme Court’s operational directive identify four phases of operations (Phases 0-3) that courts may work through based on various criteria, and each progressive phase is designed to allow greater flexibility in court operations. Effective June 22, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will move to Phase 2.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the court remains open for business, and the clerk’s office remains available to provide assistance and answer questions. However, all questions should be resolved by phone call or e-mail if possible. At this point, the court will continue to hold all oral arguments by video conference, consistent with instructions provided by the clerk’s office. In accordance with our prior order temporarily suspending Western District Special Rule 12 requirements to file paper copies, attorneys should not forward or attempt to file any paper copies until further order of the court. Litigants who are not represented by counsel may still submit paper copies of filings but are encouraged to use alternate means of filing documents under Western District Special Rule 13, such as by mailing, electronic mail attachment, or by facsimile, as allowed under that rule, rather than in-person delivery of copies to the courthouse. To prevent potential exposure, any visitors planning to come to the courthouse should first contact the clerk’s office to determine whether their issue can be addressed over the phone or by e-mail. If the issue cannot be addressed remotely, visitors must comply with the following procedures:

Your temperature will be taken at the front door of the courthouse and you will not be allowed to enter the building if your temperature exceeds 100.4;

You will be asked to wear a mask if you enter the courthouse;

Do not come to the courthouse if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms of illness, including but not limited to, a cough or shortness of breath;

Do not come to the courthouse if, in the last 14 days, you: have been diagnosed, or had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed, with COVID-19; have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency; or have traveled, or had close contact with anyone who has traveled, to any foreign country.



These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

For additional information concerning the status of an appeal or the court’s operations, please call the clerk’s office at (816) 889-3600.

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600 susan.sonnenberg@courts.mo.gov