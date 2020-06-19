Centuries of Data Reveal Cyclical Patterns of Panic
Panic Cycles Index Indicates September 2020 Could See Peak Levels of Panic
Having identified historical cycles of panic, Bill Sarubbi will discuss how future cycles of panic, including the likelihood of peak levels in September, can be used to shape investment strategies.”UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the week of June 22 cycles enthusiasts from around the world will gather online for presentations from luminaries in the field of finance and cycles analysis at the Financial Cycles Summit hosted by Foundation for the Study of Cycles (FSC).
— Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSC
“Using centuries of data, Bill Sarubbi, who presents on June 24 at 4 pm EDT, was able to create a Panic Index that tracks levels of panic on a monthly basis,” explained Dr. Richard Smith, Chairman of the Board and CEO of FSC, when discussing the free, five-day summit. “Having identified historical cycles of panic, Sarubbi will discuss how future cycles of panic, including the likelihood of peak levels in September, can be used to shape investment strategies.”
With a focus on investing, presenters will share how they use cycles analysis, including cycles of panic, as part of successful investment strategies in presentations like Cycles and Pandemic Prices, Successfully Employing Cycles in the Investment Industry, Navigating the Election Year Bear Market Aftermath and more.
The Financial Cycles Summit takes place June 22-26 from 4-6 pm EDT. Presenters include:
• Jake Bernstein: Publisher, Jake Bernstein's Weekly Futures Trading Letter
• Stan Ehrlich: Developer, Ehrlich Cycle Finder™
• Peter Eliades: Publisher, Stockmarket Cycles
• Jeffery Hirsch: Editor, Stock Trader’s Almanac and Almanac Investor eNewsletter
• Perry Kaufman: Financial engineer and author, “Trading Systems and Methods”
• Sherman McClellan: Creator, McClellan Oscillator and Summation Index
• Bill Sarubbi: Money manager, market analysis software developer, Forbes contributor
• Dr. Richard Smith: Founder, TradeSmith and Chairman of the Board and CEO, FSC
• Ray Tomes: Cycles Researcher and Public Speaker
• Larry Williams: Developer, Williams %R (momentum indicator)
Learn more and register for this free, online event at events.cycles.org.
About FSC
Founded in 1941, Foundation for the Study of Cycles (cycles.org) is a fellowship of scholars, scientists and nonprofessional investigators who share a passion for better understanding cycles and how they can be used to make the world a better place. In addition to identifying thousands of verified natural, social and financial cycles, FSC published Cycles Magazine from 1950 to 1997, held conferences, published reports, funded research and developed software that revolutionized the study of cycles. An international nonprofit, the Foundation curates one of the world’s most extensive collections of research and statistical data.
