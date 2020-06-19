Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Visulon’s Cloud-based, real-time Go-To-Market Merchandising Planning portals saw high momentum during COVID-19

Visulon Process Automation

Visulon’s platform is designed explicitly for Apparel, Fashion, Sports and Footwear’s major-brand companies

Visulon platform offers the most advanced technology roadmap for large fashion and sports brands”
— Arun Joshi
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visulon today announced that it saw very high usage and significant traction on it’s custom-designed SaaS GotoMarket Portals for its prominent clients during the COVID-19 crisis. As a technology enabler for large brands like Levi’s, Puma, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Clavin Klien, GIII and more, Visulon has provided a solid roadmap towards Digital Transition (DX) of their B2B product release and sales processes.

During these unprecedented times, Visulon’s solutions saw further adoption across the globe to do early Line Planning, Visual Assortments and Merchandising, Range planning, and other GoTomarket operations. Currently, Visulon’s key success is seen in how laser-focused the brands are getting new merchandising plans ready for their 2021 seasons.

About Visulon:
Visulon provides a technology platform, applications, and services to apparel, footwear, sports, fashion and accessories brands that are looking to innovate and digitally transform their processes. Our platform and applications support and enhance processes related to early line creation, go-to-market, and sales operations and digital sales showroom

