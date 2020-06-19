The Future of Boutique Hotels: Upsize and Personalize
Boutique hotelier Charlton Claxton talks about the future that he sees for boutique hotels. He believes small hotels will break free of the constraints of size.
Boutique hotels have long been a favorite of a market segment that value personalized service and a local touch. But what is the economic future of these smaller properties? Is it possible to scale these boutique or lifestyle experience properties? Boutique Hotelier Charlton Claxton is betting it will. “I don’t think that in a 2,000-room hotel anyone can create the intimacy you can create in a 45-room boutique, but I do think we can significantly deliver the same personality, love and care in a 350 room property with the right planning and care.”
Boutique hotelier Charlton Claxton talks about the future that he sees for boutique hotels, “I believe the future of boutique or lifestyle hotels is headed toward breaking free of the constraints of size.” In the hotel industry the economics of these properties is ruled by number of hotel rooms and the occupancy rate of these spaces.
Charlton says that in order to do that, it involves “looking at every different aspect of the guest experience and infusing it with a genuine local flare.” Charlton continued by noting “We want each of the 5 sense of the person to be in some way stimulated by the locale. From the suite design and programming, to the public spaces, including making those spaces more real, more specific to their sense of place – All of these things go into making these larger properties deliver the same qualities that are present in small boutique assets that are so beloved by boutique enthusiast.”
He goes on to point out that all properties should be different and idiosyncratic, the property should be inhabited by a kind of spirit that is special to a certain place and its people. People want the feeling that each hotel is not mass produced. The personification of personality,” he said. “I think we’re bringing all those things out, in the way we relate to guests at an individual level, and I think that’s something really new in traditional hotels.”
Lifestyle hotels are evolving from being about nighttime and the hotel lobby bar into being more places of community, more concerned about the energy and warmth created when humans inhabit, and live their lives in a space. Claxton says “We are focusing on what goes on all day and being a curated place for the community to use as its living room”
