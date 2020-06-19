North Carolina’s May Employment Figures Released

The state’s seasonally adjusted May unemployment rate was 12.9 percent, remaining unchanged from April’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 1.4 percentage points to 13.3 percent.

North Carolina’s May 2020 unemployment rate increased 8.9 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 118,154 over the month to 4,200,388 and decreased 662,968 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 16,021 over the month to 621,713 and increased 417,511 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 67,100 to 4,063,300 in May. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 44,800; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 17,200; Education & Health Services, 16,700; Other Services, 10,700; Professional & Business Services, 9,700; Manufacturing, 5,300; and Financial Activities, 900. Major industries experiencing decreases were Government, 35,600; Information, 2,100; Construction, 400; and Mining & Logging, 100.

Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates since May 2019

May 2019 June 2019 July 2019 August 2019 Sep 2019 Oct 2019 Nov 2019 Dec 2019 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Mar 2020 Apr 2020 May 2020 N.C. 4.0 4.0 3.9 3.8 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 4.3 12.9 12.9 U.S. 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 4.4 14.7 13.3

* Please note: 2019 numbers have undergone annual revision *

Since May 2019, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 504,800 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 449,100 and Government decreasing by 55,700. The only over-the-year increase among major industries was in Financial Activities, 1,300. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 202,400; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 58,600; Education & Health Services, 56,200; Government, 55,700; Manufacturing, 48,100; Professional & Business Services, 45,500; Other Services, 22,100; Construction, 12,800; Information, 4,400; and Mining & Logging, 300.

