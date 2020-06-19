HOLLYWOOD BASED LIFESTYLE MEDIA PLATFORM ICON MANN™ LAUNCHES “I AM A FATHER” PSA RECOGNIZING AFRICAN-AMERICAN FATHERS
I AM A FATHER PSA campaign led by Hollywood's top Black Actors... in their own words
I tell my son, Whatever happens, I need you to put your pride, ego, humiliation and frustration aside. I need you to de-escalate the situation. I just need you to come home.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Father’s Day ICON MANN will be launching the “I AM A FATHER” PSA campaign celebrating African-American fathers.
— Blair Underwood
As an official response to the recent spate of deaths of African-American men and women at the hands of people of police, ICON MANN has crafted its content for FATHER'S DAY 2020, (Sunday, June 21st) to SALUTE BLACK FATHERS; those whose lives were the sacrifice and those who remain actively seeking to be seen in full context instead of the through the monolith of bias communicated by the media and to honor and declare their permanence in-spite of daily persecution."
Amid global pandemic the men of ICON MANN gathered to film, be interviewed and photographed for I AM FATHER a re-imagining of the Civil Rights Memphis Movement messaging, I AM A MAN. These men spoke the names of murdered black fathers: SEAN BELL, PHILANDO CASTILE, ERIC GARNER, and GEORGE FLOYD in a moving video and still photography salute. View videos and photos here.
Commented ICON MANN founder Tamara N. Houston, "When a black man is unlawfully murdered, the impact of his death is not in isolation. He is the son, the lover, the spouse, and the father to someone. He was loved by someone so this tragedy is magnified and lived by those left behind. Our, ICON MANN response, to the killing of Sean Bell, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, George Floyd and all of the black fathers, men who are not provided context, is to shine a light on the full composition of the man. They are worthy. Every Black Father is worthy or remembrance and reverence."
Featuring video messages from individuals including actors TERRY CREWS, MICHAEL EALY, BLAIR UNDERWOOD, LANCE GROSS, Activist RON FINLEY, and DAVID P. WHITE (SAGAFTRA) the video PSA campaign will debut on the ICON MANN web site (www.iconmann.com) on Friday, June 19th.
About ICON MANN™
ICON MANN™ is a lifestyle media platform dedicated to positively changing the Diaspora of the Black male narrative through community and content. The missive of ICON MANN is to champion the accomplishments of cross-industry Influencers from entertainment to technology, art to politics, and finance to education.
Photo Credits: Dallas J. Logan for ICON MANN
CONTACT
Lana Walker
Taylorxmas@aol.com
Delana Walker
Walker Media and Marketing
+1 818-849-0286
email us here