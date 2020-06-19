PennDOT Reopens Three Bryn Mawr Avenue Bridges in Radnor Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reopened the three bridges that carry Bryn Mawr Avenue over Meadowbrook Run and Doom Run in Radnor Township, Delaware County, following the completion of a rehabilitation project.

The three bridges include:

Bryn Mawr Avenue over Meadowbrook Run. The bridge is 12 feet long, 29 feet wide and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places;

Bryn Mawr Avenue over a tributary to Meadowbrook Run. The structure is 8 feet long and 30 feet wide; and

Bryn Mawr Avenue over Doom Run. The bridge is 12 feet long and 36 feet wide.

PennDOT’s contractor rehabilitated the masonry arch structures and repaired the stone masonry abutment, dismantled the parapets, poured slab and concrete parapet core, faced the core wall with the existing brick and concrete cap to match the existing appearance, paved the roadway, and installed pavement markings and signs.

All three structures were built in 1905 and currently carry an average of 10,515 vehicles a day.

The completion of the three bridges now concludes a $7.7 million project to repair seven bridges in Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

Other structures completed under this project include:

Greenwood Avenue over a branch of Rock Creek in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County;

Eagleville Road over Eagleville Run in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County;

Byberry Road over Southampton Creek in Upper Moreland Township and Bryn Athyn Borough, Montgomery County; and

The U.S. 13 (Frankford Avenue) bridge over Pennypack Creek in Philadelphia.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

