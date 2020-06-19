VT RT 78 Highgate road closure

TO: All area media outlets

FROM: VSP St Albans Cpl Patno

RE: Road Closure.

All media outlets, Vermont Route 78 between Hannah Road and Franklin Road in Highgate is currently closed due to trees down, downed wires and some compromised poles. Utilities, VSP and Highgate fire are on scene. And traffic is being re-routed at this time.

There is no estimate when the road will be re-opened. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until further notice. Additional updates will be sent when the situation changes.

Incident # 20a202600

Corporal Patno

St Police St Albans