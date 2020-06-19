Williston Barracks // DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102576
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6-19-2020 / 0855 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: MM 93 South
VIOLATION: DLS Criminal
ACCUSED: Brian S. Abair
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2020 at approximately 0855 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 89 South, mile marker 92 for a moving violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified by VT photo ID as Brian S. Abair (53) of Burlington. Abair’s license was found to be criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Abair was issued a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 13th, 2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 13th, 2020 / 0830 Hours
COURT: Chittenden
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.