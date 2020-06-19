Williston Barracks // DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6-19-2020 / 0855 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: MM 93 South

VIOLATION: DLS Criminal

ACCUSED: Brian S. Abair

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2020 at approximately 0855 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 89 South, mile marker 92 for a moving violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified by VT photo ID as Brian S. Abair (53) of Burlington. Abair’s license was found to be criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Abair was issued a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 13th, 2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 13th, 2020 / 0830 Hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.