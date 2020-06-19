Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,945 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks // DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stephen DiGregorio                          

STATION: Williston                       

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6-19-2020 / 0855 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: MM 93 South

VIOLATION: DLS Criminal

 

ACCUSED: Brian S. Abair                                             

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 19, 2020 at approximately 0855 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 89 South, mile marker 92 for a moving violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified by VT photo ID as Brian S. Abair (53) of Burlington. Abair’s license was found to be criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Abair was issued a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 13th, 2020 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  August 13th, 2020 / 0830 Hours          

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks // DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.