Route 4002 Geyer Road Lane Restriction Next Week in Shaler Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on Route 4002 (Geyer Road) in Shaler Township, Allegheny County, will occur next week, Monday through Friday, June 22-26 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Geyer Road on the bridge over a branch of Girtys Run between Glenwood Avenue and Wynne Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting Inc. will conduct substructure work and concrete repairs to the wing walls.

