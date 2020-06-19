Eastbound I-376 Parkway East Ramp to Business 22 Closure Begins Monday in Churchill

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the ramp from eastbound I-376 (Parkway East) to Business 22 (Route 2048) in Churchill Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, June 22 weather permitting.

The ramp from eastbound (outbound) I-376 Parkway East to Business 22 (Exit 80 Monroeville) will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday morning continuously through Friday, July 10. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct emergency drainage and roadway restoration work. All ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Please use caution while traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

