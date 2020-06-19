Investors Bank Commercial Banking Lead Discusses Paycheck Protection Program on 77WABC’s ‘Mind Your Business'
Michael Percy, CPA, Managing Partner of Crowe LLP’s Financial Services Practice
Investors Bank's Mark Noto and Michael Percy, CPA, Managing Partner of Crowe LLP's Financial Services Practice, Review Business Climate in Wake of COVID-19
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)SHORT HILLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 21, at 10 p.m., Investors Bank’s Head of Commercial Banking Mark Noto will join 77WABC’s “Mind Your Business” program with Yitzchok Saftlas to discuss the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Noto and Saftlas will be joined in the discussion of the business climate in the wake of COVID-19 by Michael Percy, CPA, Managing Partner of Crowe LLP’s Financial Services Practice.
Investors has engaged Crowe to assist in navigating the ongoing PPP updates and the “forgiveness” process in order to ensure an exceptional customer experience. Crowe is among the nation’s top 10 public accounting firms.
Noto and Percy will provide an overview of the PPP, which was part of the original CARES Act that passed in March and provided an initial $376 billion in relief to American workers and small businesses. A second round of funding was added to the PPP and became available in late April. Noto and Percy also will discuss loan forgiveness under the PPP, including what can be forgiven, along with the process, timing, documentation necessary and what happens if loans are not forgiven.
Noto joined Investors Bank in 2012 and has leveraged more than three decades of experience in commercial banking to guide the transformation of the Bank’s Commercial Banking units. Noto has aligned the Bank’s four specialized commercial banking departments – Healthcare, Equipment Finance, Cash Surrender Value Life Insurance, and Equity Sponsored Finance – to achieve maximum success while meeting the financing and commercial banking needs of Investors’ middle market clients. He has broadened the Bank’s range of financing options by introducing new, specialized lending components.
Percy, with more than 30 years in the industry, oversees the solutions and services that Crowe provides to more than 1,800 financial services organizations throughout the United States. The practice serves a wide range of financial institutions from community banks to a majority of the top financial institutions throughout the United States. His professional experience includes PPP loan origination and forgiveness.
Audiences can tune into the “Mind Your Business” program on radio station 770 AM or online at https://wabcradio.com. Visit MYBradio.com to listen to past interviews.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail
branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses. Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
Bob Rinklin
Essential Public Relations
+1 973-509-3431
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn