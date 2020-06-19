Southbound I-579 Overnight Closures Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures for beam setting on southbound I-579 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Friday nights, June 22-26 weather permitting.

Southbound I-579 will close to traffic between the Bigelow Boulevard overpass and the Center Avenue exit from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and from 7 p.m. Friday night to 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Single-lane restrictions may occur in the northbound direction.

Crews from the Joseph B. Fay Company will continue conducting box beam installation over I-579 requiring the closures and detours.

Posted Detours

Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

All southbound I-579 traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

From southbound I-579, trucks will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)

All southbound I-579, traffic will exit at the 6th Avenue/7th Avenue off-ramp

Take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn left onto 6th Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Cars)

From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Take the ramp East I-376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Boulevard of the Allies/Eastbound I-376 – Trucks)

From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn right onto 6th Avenue

Turn left onto Wood Street

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Bigelow Boulevard Ramp to Southbound I-579 (To Liberty Bridge – Cars and Trucks)

From Bigelow Boulevard, take the ramp to PPG Arena/6th Avenue

Turn left onto 6th Avenue

6th Avenue becomes the Crosstown Boulevard

Follow Crosstown Boulevard to the Liberty Bridge

End detour

Overnight closures will continue in both directions (not simultaneously) during the beam setting operations. Additional details will be provided when the closures are scheduled.

The $29.34 million project, sponsored by the City of Pittsburgh and the Sports and Exhibition Authority, consists of the construction of a structure spanning I-579 to link downtown Pittsburgh and the Hill District. In part, the Cap project will create a new three-acre greenspace which will include pedestrian pathways, bicycle routes, rain gardens for stormwater management, and design elements from neighborhood artists. Additional construction activities include retrofitting existing retaining walls and bridges to accommodate the new structure, roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, traffic signals, highway lighting, ITS, and landscaping. For additional details on the project including information on sustainability, funding, and public input please visit http://www.pgh-sea.com/LHR-i579cap.htm.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-579 Crosstown Boulevard traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-579 Cap Project” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #