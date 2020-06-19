PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Featured in New Research Note

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:petv)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV), an emerging biomedical device company, is pleased to announce that Goldman Small Cap Research., a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, has issued a new investment research note on the Company. The note provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and a preliminary revenue forecast for the company. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3hIHjxX

In the note, analyst Rob Goldman discusses the Company’s favorable positioning. “PETV’s lead product, Kush®, is set for a second half 2020 launch, with pre-production runs beginning next month in the Company’s new in-house facility. It is anticipated that the capacity production of Kush® could reach 500,000 units per year. Meanwhile, management has excelled at preparing the veterinary channel for the launch, during the current COVID-19 pandemic. PETV has already communicated with hundreds of veterinarians around the US and in some cases sent product samples for testing.”

“Plus, PETV just announced a key milestone event, a $600,000 funding ahead of the Kush® pre-production, which is a big plus for shareholders, in our view. Our financial projections and price target are under review but we believe that PETV could generate $10M+ in revenue sales in its first full year, which could support a valuation well past its 52-week high, commented Goldman.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo’s strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company’s product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the company’s products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo’s lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses called Kush® is scheduled for launch later this fiscal year.

The Company recently exclusively licensed its mucoadhesive technology to a strategic partner, Emerald Organic Products, Inc., for use of CBD in the human nutraceutical market. The Company will also be seeking additional licensing partners to commercialize its portfolio of proprietary human clinical therapeutics in large market sectors, including: cardiovascular, orthopedic, urology and aesthetics.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements.