Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,080 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/ DUI-D

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller                            

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/18/2020 1809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S, mile marker 77, Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-D

 

ACCUSED: Santigie M. Ulaba-Samura                                            

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/18/2020 at approximately 1809 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed moving violations. The operator, Santigie Ulaba-Samura (42) of New York City, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Ulaba-Samura under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 0815 hours.            

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks/ DUI-D

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.