Williston Barracks/ DUI-D
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102570
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6/18/2020 1809 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S, mile marker 77, Richmond, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-D
ACCUSED: Santigie M. Ulaba-Samura
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/18/2020 at approximately 1809 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed moving violations. The operator, Santigie Ulaba-Samura (42) of New York City, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Ulaba-Samura under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 0815 hours.
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.