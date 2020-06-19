Williston Barracks/ DUI-D

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/18/2020 1809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S, mile marker 77, Richmond, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-D

ACCUSED: Santigie M. Ulaba-Samura

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/18/2020 at approximately 1809 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed moving violations. The operator, Santigie Ulaba-Samura (42) of New York City, displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Ulaba-Samura under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/2020 0815 hours.

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.