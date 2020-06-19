Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A102571

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper V. Valenti

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 19, 2020 at 1951 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 South, Winooski River Bridge

TOWN: Winooski

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 90

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dionne Bradford

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Infiniti

VEHICLE MODEL: QX56

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alicia Heath

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 19, 2020 at approximately 1950 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the Winooski River Bridge on Interstate 89 for a reported two vehicle crash. It was reported there was one vehicle rolled over and another in the median.

Upon arrival Vehicle 1 was found to be the rolled over vehicle and vehicle 2 was in the median. The two occupants of Vehicle 1 were transported to the hospital for injuries. The two occupants of Vehicle 2 were uninjured. Traffic was reduced to one lane on both the northbound and southbound side of the Interstate due to the locations of both vehicles and debris.

Through investigation it was determined Operator 1 was traveling approximately 100MPH in the posted 55 MPH speed limit zone. This zone is considered the Safety Corridor on the interstate. Operator 1, Bradford, was issued a citation for careless and negligent operation and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on the below date and time.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6020267: T23 VSA 1004 Speed 2 points ; $668 Waiver Amount

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6020268: T23 VSA 601 No License 2 points ; $162 Waiver Amount

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6020269: T23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic 2 points ; $220 Waiver Amount

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden

COURT DATE/TIME: September 10, 2020 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.