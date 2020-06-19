Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A102571
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper V. Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 19, 2020 at 1951 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 South, Winooski River Bridge
TOWN: Winooski
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 90
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dionne Bradford
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Infiniti
VEHICLE MODEL: QX56
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alicia Heath
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 19, 2020 at approximately 1950 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the Winooski River Bridge on Interstate 89 for a reported two vehicle crash. It was reported there was one vehicle rolled over and another in the median.
Upon arrival Vehicle 1 was found to be the rolled over vehicle and vehicle 2 was in the median. The two occupants of Vehicle 1 were transported to the hospital for injuries. The two occupants of Vehicle 2 were uninjured. Traffic was reduced to one lane on both the northbound and southbound side of the Interstate due to the locations of both vehicles and debris.
Through investigation it was determined Operator 1 was traveling approximately 100MPH in the posted 55 MPH speed limit zone. This zone is considered the Safety Corridor on the interstate. Operator 1, Bradford, was issued a citation for careless and negligent operation and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on the below date and time.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6020267: T23 VSA 1004 Speed 2 points; $668 Waiver Amount
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6020268: T23 VSA 601 No License 2 points; $162 Waiver Amount
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6020269: T23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic 2 points; $220 Waiver Amount
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden
COURT DATE/TIME: September 10, 2020 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.