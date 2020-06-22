Heart Alchemy Yoga Launches New MIndfulness Meditation for Stress Relief / Anxiety Relief

Meditation for Stress Relief / Anxiety Relief

Meditation for Stress Relief / Anxiety Relief

Reduce Stress with Mindfulness Meditation

Reduce Stress with Mindfulness Meditation

Heart Alchemy Yoga Launches New MIndfulness Meditation for Stress Relief / Anxiety Relief

It combines ancient techniques to achieve anxiety relief and stress reduction, especially beneficial in these times where many of us are struggling.”
— Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy launches a brand new meditation video focused on those who seek anxiety reduction and stress relief during these quarantine times.

Mindfulness Meditation is an activity to help create positive emotional states while reducing stress and anxiety by learning out to understand our thoughts and emotions. Mindfulness meditation is known for it's benefits of helping practitioners create new healthy habits of mind, reduce negative thinking, increase concentration ability and improve sleep.

Heart Alchemy's co-founder, Michelle Goldstein, said about this 20-minute long meditation video “It combines ancient techniques to achieve anxiety relief and stress reduction, especially beneficial in these times where many of us are struggling to find peace”. Michelle has been producing this series of free meditation videos dedicated not only to their experienced public, but to those seeking relaxation and tools to reduce anxiety, fear, and depression, and instead practice mindfulness and compassion for themselves and others.

Enjoy this Meditation video here: https://youtu.be/b4oJw0z1pvM

Meditation for Anxiety playlist for the whole video series can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7ODN6U24HlGewfuJFQqHbKIand will be updated with a new meditation daily.

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Darren kramer
Heart Alchemy Yoga
+1 323-931-5050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Help Anxiety Relief and Reduce Stress with Mindfulness Meditation

You just read:

Heart Alchemy Yoga Launches New MIndfulness Meditation for Stress Relief / Anxiety Relief

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Darren kramer
Heart Alchemy Yoga
+1 323-931-5050
Company Details
Heart Alchemy Yoga
1812 Capetown Cir
Costa Mesa, California, 92627
United States
+1 323-931-5050
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

http://heartalchemyyoga.com Heart Alchemy Yoga is a yoga and fitness channel focused on bringing the best of yoga to your living room. Founded by respected Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein of Santa Monica Power Yoga, Heart Alchemy aims to provide you a wide range of top notch yoga flow, power yoga and yin yoga practices, meditation and heart opening techniques. Our focus includes the following: power yoga, yoga workout, beginners yoga, yoga flow, meditation, yoga class yoga at home, yoga for weight loss and much more! About Michelle Goldstein: Michelle has been maintaining a daily yoga practice since 2000 and has been teaching yoga since 2004. A lifelong, dedicated student, she has also studied under a wide range of respected teachers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and India -- including Bryan Kest, Tias Little, Annie Carpenter, Jerome Mercier, Guru Singh, , Erich Schiffman and others. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PZVKOUKi4yxpt0FNCgqB15

Heart Alchemy Yoga and Meditation

More From This Author
Heart Alchemy Yoga Launches New MIndfulness Meditation for Stress Relief / Anxiety Relief
Heart Alchemy Yoga presents a new Power Yoga workout: Total Body Yoga Flow Class to Clear and Calm your Mind at Home.
Heart Alchemy Yoga to launch Classic Power Yoga Class for Deep Focus
View All Stories From This Author