Meditation for Stress Relief / Anxiety Relief Reduce Stress with Mindfulness Meditation

Heart Alchemy Yoga Launches New MIndfulness Meditation for Stress Relief / Anxiety Relief

It combines ancient techniques to achieve anxiety relief and stress reduction, especially beneficial in these times where many of us are struggling.” — Michelle Goldstein

Heart Alchemy launches a brand new meditation video focused on those who seek anxiety reduction and stress relief during these quarantine times.

Mindfulness Meditation is an activity to help create positive emotional states while reducing stress and anxiety by learning out to understand our thoughts and emotions. Mindfulness meditation is known for it's benefits of helping practitioners create new healthy habits of mind, reduce negative thinking, increase concentration ability and improve sleep.

Heart Alchemy's co-founder, Michelle Goldstein, said about this 20-minute long meditation video “It combines ancient techniques to achieve anxiety relief and stress reduction, especially beneficial in these times where many of us are struggling to find peace”. Michelle has been producing this series of free meditation videos dedicated not only to their experienced public, but to those seeking relaxation and tools to reduce anxiety, fear, and depression, and instead practice mindfulness and compassion for themselves and others.

Enjoy this Meditation video here: https://youtu.be/b4oJw0z1pvM

Meditation for Anxiety playlist for the whole video series can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7ODN6U24HlGewfuJFQqHbKIand will be updated with a new meditation daily.

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

