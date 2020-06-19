Wondershare Recoverit Launches #SafewithRecoverit Campaign to Help People DIY Data Recovery During the COVID-19 Crisis

Wondershare Recoverit, an emerging global provider of data recovery service, today announced that it launched its Summer marketing campaign #SafewithRecoverit.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondershare Recoverit, an emerging global provider of data recovery service, today announced that it launched its Summer marketing campaign #SafewithRecoverit, to help people who suffer from data loss during the COVID-19 crisis to recover lost data on their own without going out.

Says Theo Lucia, Chief Editor at Wondershare Recoverit: “During the COVID-19 crisis, what to do when people find data lost or deleted accidentally? Especially people living in endemic areas. We are concerned about people who are troubled by important data lost during COVID-19. They have to make a choice between going outside to repair shop and staying at home with an online file recovery service. A comprehensive guide on the difference between repair shop services and online data recovery service will be essential to them. “

Inspired by customers who seek help in endemic areas, Wondershare Recoverit collects and illustrates a comprehensive data recovery guide to demonstrate all the possible methods to recover lost data indoor or outside. Wondershare Recoverit team intends to help people make a better choice since they have to balance between data recovery need and their safety. Wondershare Recoverit also provides data rescue funds for people who seek data recovery help during the COVID-19 crisis.

Says Elanor Reed, Marketing Manager at Wondershare Recoverit: “We have compared data recovery services and file recovery software from different aspects, including supported scenarios or devices, potential risks, recovery time, recovery cost, and preparations. In times like this, we hope people could consider a DIY data recovery rather than risking going out to visit a repair shop."

About Wondershare Recoverit

Wondershare Recoverit is a leading data recovery software and services provider that belongs to consumer software giant Wondershare. Wondershare Recoverit connects customers and partners across all industries to deliver the world’s most trusted data recovery solutions. Wondershare provides software and products used in over 150 countries worldwide, including video creativity, office productivity, and utility. Headquartered in Shenzhen, and with offices worldwide, Wondershare is a publicly listed company that employs over 1,000 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

