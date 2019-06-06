Recoverit 8.0 Officially Released after Tested Results and with a Higher Recovery Rate

To provide hassle-free data recovery results to its users, Recoverit has recently released a new update.

Recoverit is one of the most popular and widely trusted data recovery applications for Mac and Windows. Its latest version, Recoverit 8.0 has been finally released with some of the best features in the industry. These days, almost every application keeps coming up with new and advanced features for its users via an update. Wondershare Recoverit had the same thought and wanted to deliver exceptional results with the new Recoverit 8.0 version.

Since it has been a while since Recoverit 7.0 was released, an update was pending. According to the engineers working on the product, the update took a while since they wanted to deliver the best-possible results. The team claims that more than 3000 different hard drives were tested and all kinds of data loss scenarios were experimented during the process. The team even visited tech markets and talked to different users to understand their pain points. All of this helped the developers come up with a one-stop data recovery software with exceptional results and an impressive data recovery rate.

Although Recoverit 7.0 was already a flagship application of the brand, it certainly had a scope of improvement. For instance, a lot of users would say that the tool takes a lot of time and often, it can even take hours to recover their data. While the end results were positive, the tool lacked in certain aspects that have been dealt with in Recoverit 8.0.

The Major Upgrades in Recoverit 8.0

The new update offers a wide range of features, making the tool even more efficient than before. Following are some of the major upgrades in Wondershare Recoverit 8.0:

• Faster results – The data recovery algorithm of Recoverit 8.0 has been improved on numerous parameters, providing faster results than ever.

• Improved interface – The tool has removed the hassle of selecting a recovery mode. Now, users can just pick a location to scan and start recovering their data. There is also a provision to retrieve data from a lost partition.

• Extensive compatibility – It supports a wide range of devices and file types. Apart from commonly used external hard disks, recovery from digital cameras, drone cameras, and GoPro is also provided. It can also recover raw files from numerous sources.

• Specific search – Users can also save their time and browse to specific locations to perform data recovery.

• Bigger preview – The interface would now provide a bigger and better preview of photos, videos, documents, and other files for a better experience.

• Other features – There are tons of other high-end and updated features in Recoverit 8.0. It supports data recovery on systems with more than 10 drives and even classifies content in a better way after recovery.

How to Get Recoverit 8.0

It is extremely easy to download Recoverit 8.0 free version on one’s Mac or Windows PC. The existing users of the application can just upgrade their Recoverit 7.0 to the latest version for free. On the other hand, new users can visit the official website of Recoverit Data Recovery to download the installer. The recovery tool has a free version available for every leading operating system. Though, to access its premium features, users need to get a paid subscription.

The latest update of Recoverit 8.0 has been released and plenty of users have already tried it. John, who is one of these users, has said – “Recoverit 8.0 update is extremely smooth and user-friendly. I tried it to recover data from my hard drive and got positive results in minutes. I was even able to get back raw files that were previously inaccessible”. With so many features to offer, Recoverit 8.0 is expected to gain the trust of other users as well in the coming future.



About Wondershare Recoverit

Recoverit Data Recovery is a flagship product of Wondershare, which is one of the most trusted brands in the data recovery industry. Recoverit Data Recovery has a vast presence in over 160 countries and is actively used by more than 5 million people. It is known for one of the highest data recovery results and reliable support.



