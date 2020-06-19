Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sanitation Zone Launches Sanitation Stations to Help Businesses, Organizations and Nonprofits Stay Healthy

Sanitation Stations are sturdy, customizable and easy to install in any place where people are expected to gather

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanitation Zone, the leading provider of fast and easy-to-use sanitation stations designed to keep people healthy and safe, today announced the launch of its Sanitation Stations for businesses to offer hand sanitizer, sanitation wipes and proper disposal via a small, corrugated box to keep people healthy and safe.

The Sanitation Station is made with heavy-duty corrugated board and includes one Sanitation Zone box, one stainless steel sanitizer pump, a universal dispenser extension tube kit, a cylinder insert to hold sanitizing wipes and a moisture-resistant surface with an antimicrobial top surface for easy cleaning and lasting durability. Sanitation Stations are designed for any place where people gather, including retail stores, events, churches, schools, shopping centers, boutiques, offices and more.

“Society is experiencing a new norm. A norm that requires businesses and organizations to provide an even safer environment to show they care,” states Shaun Roberts, co-founder of Sanitation Zone. “I don’t think sanitizers or wipes are just something that should be tossed on a shelf, it should be a part of your brand moving forward. The Sanitation Station enables you to keep everyone safe while showing you care.”

The convenient and sturdy Sanitation Station can be installed in under five minutes with six simple steps. To set up the Sanitation Station, open the lid and place sanitizer in the designated support, connect the stainless steel pump, fill the sanitizing wipe container, place a trash bag in the receptacle and add water to the water bag for extra support.

Brands purchasing a Sanitation Station can customize each station with their company’s logo. An individual station costs $199.95. Sanitation Zone offers bulk pricing for buyers interested in purchasing more than one station.

“In a world where what you do is as important as what you say, businesses, organizations and nonprofits should lead by example, empowering citizens and members to make a difference, where they are,” adds Roberts.

Following Sanitation Zone’s soft launch this month, the company has sold over 100 units in less than a week. The company plans to begin to activate its wholesale and B2B sales efforts in the coming weeks.

To order a Sanitation Station, please visit https://sanitationzone.com/.

About Sanitation Zone
Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Sanitation Zone believes how your treat people is as important as what you promote. Sanitation Zone empowers businesses and organizations to keep everyone safe, healthy and comfortable. The sturdy stations offer an all-in-one place for hand sanitizer, wipes and other stand-alone items with a built-in trash can. For more information, or to learn more about Sanitation Zone, please visit www.SanitationZone.com.

Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
email us here

