Obion County Man Charged with Arson and Insurance Fraud

 SOUTH FULTON – An investigation by Special Agent Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a fire at an Obion County home has resulted in the arrest of the homeowner on various charges.

On Monday, Agents responded to a fire at a home in the 6700 block of West State Line in South Fulton after the flames were extinguished by the South Fulton, Union City, Rives, and Fulton (KY) Fire Departments.  During the course of the investigation, Agents determined the cause of the fire to be arson, and that Tony Dillahunt (DOB: 3/6/65) was the individual responsible.

On Thursday, Dillahunt was taken into custody and booked into the Obion County Jail on one count of Arson and one count of False or Fraudulent Insurance Claims as well as additional charges by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.  His bond will be set at his first court appearance.

