UnbeatableSale.com Partners with GlobalShopex to Offer International Checkout
The eCommerce expansion allows UnbeatableSale.com to offer its products to over 200 international markets with seamless, localized checkoutMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnbeatableSale.com are direct sales experts. Their management has a combined experience of over fifty years in direct marketing and consumer goods. With this in mind they have launched international e-commerce and shipping capabilities through a partnership with GlobalShopex.
“The experience has been great and we are looking forward to servicing the world via GlobalShopex”.
Among the products that UnbeatableSale.com offers via GlobalShopex are:
- Localized checkout experience for international customers buying from https://www.unbeatablesale.com/
- Currency conversion
- Total landed costs
- International payment processing
- Customs clearance and brokerage
- Global shipping with tracking
- Reverse logistics/returns and fraud screening
GlobalShopex is seeing dynamic growth in the cross border B2B e-commerce sector and we are ecstatic to partner with UnbeatableSale.com to expand their reach globally. As a certified technology partner of Yahoo Store business-to-business e-commerce software, we were able to seamlessly add international checkout which allows customers to see pricing in their local currency and pay the total landed cost with their preferred local payment methods.
About UnbeatableSale.com
We are direct sales experts. Our management has a combined experience of over fifty years in direct marketing and consumer goods. What does this mean to the customer? We know what works and what doesn't. We only offer products that we have determined are a true value. We have what you want, when you want it, and at prices that are simply unbeatable.
Since our founding in 2004, we have continually conducted market research to ensure we surpass customer expectations in the merchandise we offer. We constantly review our inventory to ensure the merchandise for sale is meeting ever-evolving consumer demands and preferences. Of the millions of items we offer, each is hand-selected with the customer in mind. Our mission is to meet consumer demand in a demanding world.
For more information please visit https://www.unbeatablesale.com/ .
About GlobalShopex
GlobalShopex is a leading provider of international e-commerce solutions for US-based online retail operators, providing cost effective solutions for retailers to enter the business to consumer (B2C) international e-commerce market. GlobalShopex’s integrations allow the international customer to seamlessly checkout on the merchant’s websites and ship worldwide. GlobalShopex handles the international checkout, taking on 100% risk of fraud and chargebacks and provides a total landed cost in local currency, international payment processing, customer service in multiple languages, and international shipping on behalf of its retail clients. For more information, go to http://www.globalshopex.com.
Raimundo Martinez
GlobalShopex
+1 786-350-3472
