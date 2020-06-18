Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 104 in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 104 next week in Middleburg, Franklin and Center Townships, Snyder County.

On Tuesday, June 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will be performing base repairs and shoulder upgrades on Route 104 from the intersection with Route 1005 (New Berlin Highway) in Middleburg to the intersection with Route 4018 (Troxelville Road), in Center Township.

Work will be performed from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Motorists can expect alternating single lane restrictions with flagging conditions.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 26, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and should drive with caution through the construction zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

