Paving on Route 22 in Mifflin County to Start This Month

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a paving project on Route 22 in Mifflin County is slated to begin later this month. This project will improve ride quality and extend the useful life of more than five miles of roadway in Derry and Granville Townships as well as Lewistown Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Starting Monday, June 22, the contractor will be setting up traffic control to close the right (travel) lane on Route 22 near the exit for Business Route 22. Traffic control will be set up for a two-and-half mile stretch in the eastbound and westbound lanes over the course of the week. Motorists are urged to stay alert for workers and for construction vehicles entering or exiting the work zone.

This is the first of several sections on Route 22 that will see work as part of this project. The entire work zone will stretch from the Caldwell Hill Road intersection to the Walnut Street exit on Route 322. A small section of Route 322 will also see work as part of this project. PennDOT will issue updates on this project as the work shifts locations.

Overall work consists of milling, paving, concrete pavement patching, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #