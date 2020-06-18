SC Approved to Implement Online Food Purchasing with SNAP Benefits Program Slated to Begin in late July

June 17, 2020 – This week, the USDA Food and Nutrition Service announced approval of the SC Department of Social Services’ request to allow South Carolina SNAP recipients to use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards for online purchases of eligible food items. July 31, 2020, is the anticipated date for this service going live in SC and, at this time, Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers authorized by USDA to implement online food purchasing in South Carolina.

SCDSS requested approval for the use of SNAP benefits for online food purchases to support social distancing practices recommended by public health officials to mitigate risks associated with exposure to COVID-19. The Department hopes that other retailers and independent grocers within the state will be able to gain authorization from USDA to participate by the end of the summer, which will support local businesses and help boost the state’s economy. To learn more about the SNAP program, visit online at https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap/. To apply for benefits online, visit SCMAPP.sc.gov.