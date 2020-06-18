Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,051 in the last 365 days.

​TSCI inmate death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-83)

 

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

TSCI inmate death

 

June 18, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Randy Harms #67534, age 61, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) just before 4:00 a.m. today. He was serving 45- to 60-years for convictions out of Custer County that included attempted first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Harms’ sentence started on March 20, 2008.

Harms was under treatment for long term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

###

You just read:

​TSCI inmate death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.