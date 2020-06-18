WYDOT will be working on weigh-in-motion sensors

JACKSON, Wyo. - The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be changing the roadway sensors for the weigh-in-motion on WYO 22 on June 23-24. Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each day. The sensors are located at roughly milepost 17 and crews will have the road reduced to one-lane, with alternating traffic.

To perform the work, crews will have to close one lane at a time to replace the sensors in the road. Motorists will be flagged through the work zone in alternating directions. Crews are expecting delays of up to 15 minutes, but delays could increase with traffic congestion.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts.

