Remote Courts Powered by AI
Remote Courts will transform legal practices globally
AI can create new solutions to unpredictable problems such as pandemic. The world’s courts will benefit as well when the power of AI is applied to the search for justice.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerate InSite Leads “Remote Court” Initiatives
The coronavirus has violently disrupted most global producers and services, providers. It has forced them to resort to new methods and unfamiliar technologies for economic survival.
Court services are no different.
As soon as stay at home orders due to Covid-19 began to spread around the world, courts could either continue to function as face to face meeting venues, close down completely or find new methods for administering justice.
Larry Bridgesmith, the Managing Partner of Accelerate InSite, brings over 40 years of experience practicing, teaching, and consulting on legal practices. .He has assumed a leading role in the global transition of courts to a new form of delivering services . . . through technology applications including Artificial Intelligence, Bridgesmith has launched legal innovation programs for over ten years. He co-founded the Program on Law & Innovation at Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville to bring education, training, and programming for the purpose of creating change in the practices of the legal profession to better serve clients.
Currently, he serves as Chair of the Tennessee Supreme Court Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission (ADRC). In the summer of 2020, the ADRC is planning to launch an Online Dispute Resolution pilot program to address the escalating issue of medical debt collection. The project will implement an online process to allow debtors and medical care providers to negotiate settlements outside the court process on devices such as smartphones.
On June 4, 2020, Bridgesmith presented at a webinar hosted in Ukraine about how remote court practices are taking shape around the world. Along with UK Judge Darren Howe, EU technologist Ivar Tillo and Austrian Legal Informatics specialist Stefan Eder, Bridgesmith reported on virtual court practices necessitated by Covid-19. He also spoke about how Artificial Intelligence can bring advanced data analytics to assist the legal processes of judicial problem-solving.
