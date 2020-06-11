Accelerate InSite Offers Solutions to America’s Food Supply Chains

Food that normally was sent to restaurants has not been redirected to retail consumers, who now face shortages. AI solutions could solve this problem.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The coronavirus has completely disrupted America’s food supply chain and has also caused disruptions in other food supply chains globally. Food that normally was sent to restaurants has not been redirected to retail consumers, who now face shortages. Many, but not all the closed restaurants will re-open, and eventually, food demand will re-approach the old “normal” levels, but we must develop a new level of resilience for our food supply chains so we are not threatened again like this.Showing their support for COVID-19 recovery in the U.S., the Ayadee Foundation hosted a Hackathon - it was a 10-day offering, designed to create impact-driven solutions. The Hackathon was sponsored by several companies including BMW Foundation, FocalHaus, FinTechforgood, Accelerated InSite, The Hunt Institute for Engineering & Humanity, The Global Inclusive Economic Society, and the World Digital Economic Society. Dr. Adel Elmessiry, Ph.D ., Managing Partner of Accelerate InSite , lead a breakout session centered around the use of AI to develop new solutions for our food supply chains so the threats posed by a pandemic can be mitigated.Dr. Elmessiry spoke to AI solutions which could aid the supply chain in predicting demand, and solutions to likely disruptions such as the Coronavirus. Using algorithms to monitor the historical supply and demand, Dr. Elmessiry presented a new business model that could supply all participates within the supply chain real-time demands and fluctuations caused by events such as the COVID-19.The bottom line of Mr. Elmessary’s presentation was that when given access to appropriate data AI provides the means to examine new solutions and new visions to solutions to unpredictable problems such as a pandemic like the Coronavirus.For more information about Mr. Elmessary’s presentation contact AcceleratedInSite.com