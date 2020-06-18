Route 51 Constitution Boulevard Improvement Work Begins Monday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 51 (Constitution Boulevard) in various municipalities in Beaver County, will begin Monday, June 22 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday morning, restrictions will occur in following locations on Route 51:

Route 51 two-lane section between Braden School Road in Chippewa Township and Riverside Drive in Bridgewater Borough. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work in this section will continue through the end of 2020.

Route 51 four-lane section between Shenango Road and Braden School Road in Chippewa Township. Single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work in this section will continue through late August.

Weekend work will occur as needed using the same hours listed above. No work will occur on holidays or the day before and after.

Crews will conduct milling and paving, concrete pavement rehabilitation, bridge preservation, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, curb work, sign and signal improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor on this $11.78 million betterment job.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #