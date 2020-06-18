Route 4052 Warrendale Bayne Road Gas Line Work Starts Monday in Marshall Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 4052 (Warrendale Bayne Road) in Marshall Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 22 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur in each direction on Warrendale Bayne Road at the intersection of Northgate Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day through Wednesday, July 8. Crews from Team Fishel will conduct gas line replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information please contact Brian Dawson at 412-852-8251.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

