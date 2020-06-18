I-90 Hayward Rest Area reopened after construction (June 17, 2020)

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — The eastbound Interstate 90 Hayward Rest Area has reopened after construction was finished, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Hayward, which is east of Albert Lea at mile marker 162, has been closed since September for repaving, sidewalk and ADA work.

To find a rest area in Minnesota and learn about the amenities, visit 511.mn.org. More details about rest areas can be found at mndot.gov/restareas/index.html.

Join the southeastern Minnesota Facebook group facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast to learn about MnDOT construction projects and activities.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

