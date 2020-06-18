- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (June 7-13)

SALT LAKE CITY (June 18, 2020) — The number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,847 for the week of June 7 to June 13, 2020. There were 87,837 weekly claims filed during that same week. A total of $24,899,671 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits. An additional $47,076,780 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, as well as $1,176,385 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $73,152,836 in unemployment benefits for the week. A total of 1,714 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims June 7-13 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Weekly Claims % Change (+/-) State Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) $600 Stimulus Paid 06/07/20 to 06/13/20 4,847 87,837 $24,899,671 $47,076,780 Combined Benefits $73,152,836 Week over Week 5,452 -11.7% 91,148 -3.6% $25,840,982 -3.6% $48,284,790 Average Weekly 2019 1,131 329% 8,856 892% $2,876,354 766% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims June 7-13 Total Combined Claims March 15 to June 13, 2020 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) Total Claims Total Benefits Paid 06/07/20 to 06/13/20 1,714 $11,909,228 Traditional 186,609 $681,805,141 Week over Week 1,674 2.4% $11,179,606 6.5% PUA 31,592 $50,181,114

The number of individuals who ended their unemployment insurance claim on June 6, 2020 was 5,666. A total of 6,617 ended their claim during the previous week. As the state continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, this number will help demonstrate the number of individuals no longer accessing unemployment benefits.

“The unemployment insurance program has and continues to provide a significant amount of temporary economic stability to tens of thousands of Utahns impacted by the pandemic,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, we are just over a month away from the $600 federal stimulus ending and continued economic stability for those on the benefit will only be found in employment.”

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims this week, as self-identified by the claimant at the time of their filing, were Office and Administrative Support (13.7%), Production Occupations (8.9%), and Management Occupations (8.6%).

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of individuals file new unemployment insurance claims were Salt Lake (40%), Utah (14.5%), Davis (7.3%), Weber (7%), and Washington (3.7%).

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###