Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,001 in the last 365 days.

Waterline Project to Begin Next Week in Mifflinburg, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 45 (Chestnut Street) are advised of a long-term lane closure in Mifflinburg, Union County, for a waterline project.

On Monday, June 22, the contractor, Gutelius Excavating, Inc., will begin work on a waterline project along Route 45. Motorist can expect the eastbound lane of Route 45 to be closed between the intersection with Route 3007 (Forest Hill Road) and Line Street. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during daylight hours. Work at the Forest Hill Road intersection will be completed during the overnight hours.   Waterline work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, with the final wearing coat to be paved a few weeks later, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.   MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202, or at magbaker@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

Waterline Project to Begin Next Week in Mifflinburg, Union County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.