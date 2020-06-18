Waterline Project to Begin Next Week in Mifflinburg, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 45 (Chestnut Street) are advised of a long-term lane closure in Mifflinburg, Union County, for a waterline project.

On Monday, June 22, the contractor, Gutelius Excavating, Inc., will begin work on a waterline project along Route 45. Motorist can expect the eastbound lane of Route 45 to be closed between the intersection with Route 3007 (Forest Hill Road) and Line Street. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during daylight hours. Work at the Forest Hill Road intersection will be completed during the overnight hours. Waterline work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, with the final wearing coat to be paved a few weeks later, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

