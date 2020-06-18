John Jessup and “Free Bird” Selected as a Custom Build Artist Featured for Harley-Davidson’s No Show on Instagram
John Jessup of Stockton California is one of 60 custom build artists featured in Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s No Show, a week-long online motorcycle show.
It's such an honor to be invited by Harley-Davidson to be one of the custom bike builders featured in The No Show. I’m living my dream!”STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom build artist John Jessup, owner of Team Dreamrides, and his 2020 Lowrider S “Free Bird” are featured in Harley-Davidson’s virtual motorcycle show. The No Show features 60 bike builders from 10 countries. Free Bird is custom built with parts Jessup uses every day in his bike shop. All of his custom designs go through a development phase that begins with understanding the desires of the rider community. He’s a visionary, driven by curiosity, imagination, and a passion for performance that transforms ideas into energy. Years of perfecting his craft, combined with persistence and determination, yield custom bikes built for performance, distinctive styling, and design.
— John Jessup
Inspired by the original FXLR artistry, Free Bird is trimmed in chrome, custom gold pinstriped graphics, sky blue paint contrasted by a black Saddlemen seat for comfort, and saddlebags made by Leather Pro. The design features Arlen Ness 6 piston calipers, and 14-inch break disks, a Legend suspension, drop-in AXEO front cartridges, Hard Case risers with Thrashin Supply handlebars, Performance Machine hand controls, Arlen Ness mirrors and a T-Sport fairing.
With performance in mind, Jessup converted the clutch from a cable-actuated to a hydraulic clutch. The hydraulic clutch uses pressure applied by a lever through a piston in Drag Specialties master cylinders, for an overall smoother feel while riding. He selected Arlen Ness ProCross Wheels wrapped with Metzeler Cruisetecs and Arlen Ness MX foot controls for comfort and stability.
Free Bird’s motor is a Leading Edge V-Twin 129ci kit with a Dark Horse crankshaft. To optimize airflow, Jessup used an HPi throttle body with an Arlen Ness air cleaner and Ken’s Factory covers. Free Bird’s exhaust is a RB Racing Pro Stock pipe.
“What I love about Leading Edge is that their parts are forged and machined right here in the USA,” said Jessup. “Their parts are road tested in real-world riding conditions from the arid heat of Arizona, to the twisted roads of the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, to California’s busy highways.”
Leading Edge uses high-quality material and aerospace techniques that are more common in military applications, with grooved and faceted design to dissipate heat better than the old multi-finned design found on most motorcycle cylinders.
“When I build a bike like this, the idea is to build something rock solid. This motor delivers a lot of power, so I used a Trask Performance billet clutch basket and Rekluse clutch and a Darkhorse Man-O-War compensator,” said Jessup. “It's such an honor to be invited by Harley-Davidson to be one of the custom bike builders featured in The No Show. I’m living my dream!”
About Harley-Davidson’s No Show
Visit Instagram to see featured bikes and personal videos of each builder showcasing their masterpiece now through June 21st. Three builders will be selected and recognized for their achievements in ingenuity, artistry, self-expression, and the ability to pave a new road in customization. One winner will be selected from three categories to receive a one-of-a-kind award created by Harley-Davidson designers. Categories
include Media Choice Award, H-D Styling & Design Award, and the Harley-Davidson Museum Award.
About John Jessup and Team Dreamrides
John is an award-winning custom build motorcycle artist from Northern California. His designs have received Best of Show from industry-leading events such as the annual Sturgis Rally, first place in the Custom Classics category at UBCBS at IMS Long Beach, and first place at Chopperfest in Ventura. John is the owner of Team Dreamrides in Stockton, California.
Joanne Gouaux
Morning Angel Communications, LLC
+1 510-325-8219
email us here