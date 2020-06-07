Advocate Sarah Gerber Announces the Launch of 50/50 Table, Curated Gatherings in a Digital Dinner Experience
50/50 Table gathers stakeholders in a virtual space for empowering dinner conversations that build new narratives for gender equality.
I envision women and men co-creating a more equal future, building bridges across spaces that divide us, one dinner dialogue, and story at a time"OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2020 -- "Our increasing reliance on digital interactions leaves some feeling the limitations of these tools and a lack of intentional spaces," said Sarah Gerber, founder of 50/50 Table. "That led me to explore ways to harness this unique moment of reflection in ways that foster social growth and meaningful connection in an online space."
— Sarah Gerber
DIGITAL DINNERS
In response, we designed a digital dinner experience that focuses on engagement and participation through curated intimate online gatherings. These immersive spaces focus on story exchanging and growth-oriented dialogue for imagining the world we are building once we reemerge. With a group of six to eight people over “dinner,” a facilitator-led dialogue provides an opportunity to remember we are all part of the solution, even at a time when we might be feeling helpless.
“I believe that experiencing spaces of equality is an important step in the systemic change needed to move the needle forward for gender equity. I envision women and men co-creating a more equal future, building bridges across spaces that divide us, one dinner dialogue, and story at a time.”
50/50 Table is now accepting applications to attend digital dinners and considering proposals for new partnerships.
About Sarah Gerber
Sarah Gerber is the former CEO of Zero Gap. She focuses her sights on guiding leaders to shift the narrative of the gender gap to include men, not just women, in the conversation. Instead of framing the issue as a problem that women must solve alone, Gerber urges both men and women to get informed and empowered about challenging inequality in the workplace. She is also the executive producer of Twenty Twenty Studios, and has produced award-winning documentaries and traveled the world capturing compelling, mission-driven stories. She was awarded the L&P Special Jury Award at UN Women's Global Voices Film Festival for her film, The Way Back To Yarasquin.
About 50/50 Table
50/50 Table is on a mission to create intentional, inclusive, and compelling dinners that facilitate story exchange to build a new narrative for gender equality, and challenge current imbalances in society and in the workplace by providing resources that empower attendees to close the gender gap in their world and beyond.
