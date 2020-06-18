WVDEP now accepting comments on restoration plan for Upper Guyandotte River watershed

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (June 18, 2020) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management (DWWM) is now accepting comments and will hold a virtual public meeting for draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for the Upper Guyandotte River watershed. A TMDL is a plan of action required by the federal Clean Water Act to restore streams not meeting water quality standards.

For detailed information and resources for the TMDL, visit: www.dep.wv.gov/wvtmdl and select Upper Guyandotte in the table of the bottom of the webpage. An interactive overview of the project is available here (http://arcg.is/04uisa). The pollutants of concern in this watershed are fecal coliform bacteria, total iron, and selenium.

The WVDEP will also host a virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 30 at 6 p.m. to present an overview of the TMDL development process and answer questions. Access information for the virtual meeting is available on the WVDEP website (https://dep.wv.gov/events/Pages/event.aspx?eventid=348).

Comments must be submitted no later than Monday, July 20, 2020 and should be emailed or sent to:

Email: Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov

Mindy Neil, ATTEN: Upper Guyandotte Draft TMDL comments West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection 601 57th Street S.E. Charleston, WV 25304

After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.

For more WVDEP news and information, go to www.dep.wv.gov. Also, connect with the agency on all social media platforms. Follow @DEPWV on Twitter, Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/depwv/, and find us on YouTube by searching “Environment Matters.”

# # #