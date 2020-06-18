WVDEP now accepting comments on restoration plan for Upper Guyandotte River watershed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (June 18, 2020) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management (DWWM) is now accepting comments and will hold a virtual public meeting for draft Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for the Upper Guyandotte River watershed. A TMDL is a plan of action required by the federal Clean Water Act to restore streams not meeting water quality standards.
Comments must be submitted no later than Monday, July 20, 2020 and should be emailed or sent to:
Email: Mindy.S.Neil@wv.govMindy Neil, ATTEN: Upper Guyandotte Draft TMDL comments West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection 601 57th Street S.E. Charleston, WV 25304
After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.
