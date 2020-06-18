Genie Gateway announced their new ‘Invitation to Join’ feature, designed to speed growth of the Genie Gateway community
Genie Gateway announced their new ‘Invitation to Join’ feature today, designed to speed growth of the Genie community with a 30 second four-clicks to join.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payment processing innovator Genie Gateway announced their new ‘Invitation to Join’ feature today, designed to speed growth of the Genie Gateway community with a 30 second four-click pathway to membership.
“Genie Gateway is, at its base, a community of Merchants, Agents and Customers,” said Genie Gateway CEO Thomas Skala. “The ‘Invitation to Join’ feature is the fastest, easiest way imaginable for anyone to bring new members into our community. Four clicks on a PC, tablet or smartphone is all it takes.”
“How many deals have been lost because someone promised to send an invitation, but got sidetracked?” explained, Thomas Skala. “Not with ‘Invitation to Join’! You can send the invite then and there – whether you are on a phone call at the PC on your desk, using a tablet to video chat from the beach, or pulling your smartphone from your pocket while talking across a restaurant table.”
Genie Gateway CFO Mark Newgreen expanded. “Bringing a new GenieCard customer, a new ISO or Agent, or even a new fellow Merchant into the Genie Gateway community is literally four clicks away. All you need to ask the prospect is their email address or their cell phone number.”
“It’s simplicity itself,” explained Stuart Scamman, Genie Gateway’s CTO. “Open your Genie Gateway portal on your favorite platform – PC, Tablet, Smartphone – whatever you like. Click 1 – ‘Send Invitation’. Decide if you are inviting a card holder, an agent or a merchant – that’s Click 2. Click 3 is choosing to send an email or an SMS text message. Enter the email address or cell number. Then Click 4 to ‘Send’. In moments, the prospect receives an email or an SMS text with your invitation and a link to sign up as a new member of the Genie Gateway community.”
“Four clicks to bring someone into the fold,” explained Aaron, CEO of KiNDCARD Inc. “It’s only seconds until your contact has their invitation, and only minutes for them to complete their sign-up. This is the fastest path to Merchants, Agents and Customers making a connection to buy or sell goods and services short of time-travel.”
Robert Peisner, CEO of Worldwide Merchant Services, Inc, “One thing not to overlook in all this is that your relationship with the new member is automatically preserved for all future customer contacts, ISO downlines, commissions and other relationships. The Genie Gateway platform remembers exactly who invited the new member – YOU!”
Randall Skala, Genie Gateway COO, summarized by saying, “’Invitation to Join’ means exactly that. Your contacts and prospects can be brought into the Genie Gateway community in moments, where they can take full advantage of Genie’s full array of financial services with full security, while always remembering who their benefactor was. And only Genie Gateway has that.”
About the Genie Gateway – www.GGWY.Info
Genie Gateway - holds the Key to Unlocking a Wide-Open Opportunity by using its patented technology to create a unique environment where customers can communicate and send and receive payments, globally, in real-time through Telecommunications, eCommerce, Cable TV, and High Speed Internet, integrated on one platform into One Unified Solution.
Genie Gateway has three operating subsidiaries, Genie Gateway, BillPay Management and Summit Digital Inc:
· Genie Gateway is a forward-looking unified communications and payment processing platform, blending the products and services needed to operate a business, traditionally purchased from several vendors, into one seamless service.
· BillPay Management Whether your company wants to process payments in-house or take advantage of an outsourced approach; BillPay offers you the industry's most comprehensive payment processing choices. The quality of your processing service has never been more important; it protects against reputational risk, competitive disadvantage and customer attrition.
· Summit Digital Inc., is a Multi-System Operator providing Cable TV, High Speed Internet, and related services, targeting rural communities as a specific high-growth market within the Cable Television and high speed internet industry.
Tom Scott
Genie Gateway
+1 702-803-9900
email us here