FastPay is The Next Game Changer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genie Gateway4570 South Eastern Avenue - Suite 26-221Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 USAPhone: (888) 207-0432Media Email: Press@GenieGateway.comPress Room: http://GGWY.Info/Press_Room.php Payment processing innovator Genie Gateway announced a new marketing effort today designed to highlight the advantages of their Genie FastPay invention (a closed loop system designed to address several shortcomings in current banking and payment processing) for today’s “economy at a distance” environment.“FastPay is an ideal solution for any merchant who wants to provide fast, secure, friendly service to their recurring customers,” said Genie Gateway CEO Thomas Skala . “We empower merchants of all kinds to easily bridge the gaps between traditional banking, internet commerce, digital currencies and the cash economy.”Genie Gateway CFO Mark Newgreen expanded. “FastPay is incredibly simple. Customers receive their personal GenieCard and GenieChecking accounts, and then use only their cellphone number to pay for their shopping. It’s safe, completely secure and there’s ZERO direct contact needed!“Because the service is a self-contained closed loop system, NO complex banking relationships are needed; and not having to provide a credit card or banking information at the point of sale brings extra privacy and security not available anywhere else.”“It’s called FastPay because it’s a self-contained, closed loop system,” explained Stuart Scamman, Genie Gateway’s CTO. “Our merchants never have to deal with complex banking relationships. No credit card or banking information is ever shared at the point of sale, which is a major security benefit; and you get paid IMMEDIATELY!” “The major new functions are, Immediate Provisioning and Usability, Real Time Payment, Access and Transfer of Bank Debit Card Funds with SMS PIN entry, and Portability.The FastPay invention allows a customer to enroll in the GenieChecking and GenieCard Platform in a couple of minutes, fund their account in real time and make payments to merchants in real time.“Genie FastPay is neat and clean,” explained Aaron Sorgman, CEO of KindCard Inc. “Merchants and their customers can buy, sell and get paid with ZERO Contact! There’s no need to handle credit cards or cash ever again. You can stop worrying about where those things have been before they came into your hands!”Dave Lambert, President of FC Financial continued, “The key to the Genie FastPay safety and security model is that it’s ALL controlled with just a cell phone number. This is extra privacy and safety not available anywhere else.”Randall Skala, Genie Gateway’s Vice President and COO went into the market aspects. “Our new web presence, https://GenieFastPay.com , highlights the many benefits of Genie FastPay for merchants operating in today’s marketplace. With everyone’s focus on safety – in finance and health – we want people to know how our patented new system is fast, simple to use, and most of all SAFE! We’re confident it will change the way people pay for everything from hand soap to meds.”Thomas Skala summarized by saying, “Genie FastPay is a complete solution, providing immediate provisioning, use and resolution, with full security – and ZERO contact. And only Genie Gateway has that.”-30-About the Genie Gateway – www.GGWY.Info Genie Gateway - holds the Key to Unlocking a Wide-Open Opportunity by using its patented technology to create a unique environment where customers can communicate and send and receive payments, globally, in real-time through Telecommunications, eCommerce, Cable TV, and High Speed Internet, integrated on one platform into One Unified Solution.Genie Gateway focuses on the "low hanging fruit" of unbanked and underserved businesses and consumers who want a fully rounded presence on the internet and by phone, without the cost and complexity of the build-it-yourself approach by consolidating merchant services, Telecommunications, Cable TV and High Speed Internet providers, Genie Gateway's forward-looking platform blends the products and services needed to operate a business - traditionally purchased from several vendors - into one seamless service.Genie Gateway has three operating subsidiaries, Genie Gateway, BillPay Management and Summit Digital Inc:· Genie Gateway is a forward-looking unified communications and payment processing platform, blending the products and services needed to operate a business, traditionally purchased from several vendors, into one seamless service.· BillPay Management Whether your company wants to process payments in-house or take advantage of an outsourced approach; BillPay offers you the industry's most comprehensive payment processing choices. The quality of your processing service has never been more important; it protects against reputational risk, competitive disadvantage and customer attrition.· Summit Digital Inc., is a Multi-System Operator providing Cable TV, High Speed Internet, and related services, targeting rural communities as a specific high-growth market within the Cable Television and high speed internet industry.CONTACT:Genie Gateway Press4570 South Eastern Avenue - Suite 26-221Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 USAPhone:(702) 803-9900Media Email: Press@GenieGateway.comPress Room: http://GGWY.Info/Press_Room.php Genie Gateway Business Development4570 South Eastern Avenue - Suite 26-221Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 USAPhone:(702) 803-9900BizDev@GenieGateway.com



