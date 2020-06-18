ProtectedIT Chief Executive Damian Ehrlicher accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.
I am honored to be included in the Forbes Tech Council and to represent ProtectedIT as a Managed Security Services Provider.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProtectedIT Chief Executive Damian Ehrlicher has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
— Damian Ehrlicher Chief Executive ProtectedIT
Damian was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Damian Ehrlicher into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Damian has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Damian will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share His expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Damian and ProtectedIT will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I am honored to be included in the Forbes Tech Council and to represent ProtectedIT as a Managed Security Services Provider,” says Damian Ehrlicher. “The value of being part of this community of technology leaders is tremendous with education, resources and the network being leading factors."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
About ProtectedIT
Founded 2019 in Chicago by a team with industry expertise, ProtectedIT is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) delivering remote infrastructure management, cloud adoption, management systems migration, systems implementation, data protection and maintenance for Banks, Governments, Hospitals, Telecom and Media, Enterprise Technology, eCommerce and Critical Infrastructure. Product companies choose to partner with ProtectedIT as the company holds Certified expertise for some of the leading technologies for security in the world. For more information, download a recent White Paper here or go to ProtectedIT.net

