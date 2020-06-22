Power Yoga Workout - Body Mind Spirit Total Body Yoga Home of Total. Body Yoga Yoga Flow

Heart Alchemy Yoga presents a new Power Yoga workout: Total Body Yoga Flow Class to Clear and Calm your Mind at Home.

With this fun and dynamic routine, you'll feel calm, grounded, clear and inspired. This type of yoga flow is designed to let your energy flow through your body making you feel instantly revitalized.” — Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy presents our newest power yoga workout video on our YouTube channel, one of the fastest growing Yoga channels on YouTube. This 40 minute Vinyasa flow practice, led by Michelle Goldstein,renowned yoga instructor and co-founder of Heart Alchemy is comprised of a sequence of yoga poses that combines cardio, deep stretching, mindfulness, and meditation; by including standing balance, arm balance, hip stretches, back bending, hamstrings and meditation.

"After this exhilarating and dynamic practice, you'll feel calm, grounded, clear and inspired. This type of total body yoga flow class is designed to let your energy flow through your body, helping you feel instantly revitalized", says Michelle, Co-Founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga.

Power Yoga is one of the world's most popular forms of yoga, due to is a dynamic sequence of movements, demanding postures, and fast & fluid style. This practice is dedicated to those who are looking for a complete workout that also can be done at home, especially during the pandemic, where millions of people worldwide have been forced to abandon their yoga studios and communities.

During these challenging times is important to consider some of the many benefits that come with a Total Body Yoga practice that include anxiety and stress relief, muscle strengthening, increased flexibility, ahealthy and strong immune system, better balance, agility, and improved posture.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/KQ0A8-je_-U

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16 which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Power Yoga Workout / Total Body Yoga Flow Class