Satellite Industries Introduces the Tag4 Handwash Station
Satellite Industries is excited to announce a brand new version of the most popular sink in the sanitation industry - the Tag 4 Handwash Station.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tag product line, a portable free standing handwash station, has been one of the most durable, operator-friendly sinks in the sanitation industry for over a decade. Some of the key benefits to the Tag, aside from being able to withstand adverse jobsite and field conditions, is its ability to be transported inside most standard size portable restrooms on the market and use of minimal parts for low maintenance.
Over the years, this popular handwash station has seen purposeful revisions in design to improve functionality. Now, with widespread changes around the world and heightened awareness of the health benefits of handwashing, we expect our industry to see increased requirements for more handwashing solutions as a result. And we’re excited to announce a major upgrade to this proven workhorse that’s ready to serve the increased handwash demand.
Introducing the TAG 4: same game, new player
For the past few months, the Satellite team has worked hard to develop a superior handwash station with greater production capacity to quickly fulfill high demands and improved functionality to better serve our customer’s needs. Thanks to the advanced technology used, we were able to go from concept to functioning 3D printed prototype and now to market with a fully tested, finished quality product with greater speed than ever before.
The new Tag 4 balances the fundamental strengths of the original TagAlong sink, with improved design and functionality to offer a more operator-friendly free-standing handwash station. Leveraging industry-leading manufacturing technology, the Tag 4 is more durable and can be supplied faster, in larger quantities. Additionally, this new sink holds multiple sizes of soap and towel dispensers on the market for greater flexibility, while still fitting comfortably inside most standard size portable restrooms for ease of transportation. Plus, a new locking mechanism, easier suction port and freshwater tank access, and larger hand grips now on all four sides make the next generation Tag 4 sink a convenient, essential asset for your fleet.
Some of the notable improvements of the TAG 4:
At the base
• The Tag 4 has been enhanced with a lower suction area –a siphon pump-out port that is now at the base providing easier access to pump out grey water, keeping waste away from freshwater.
• With access here to also drain fresh and gray, the Tag 4 is serviceable from both sides –allowing both tanks to be easily emptied and drained.
• Two stake-down holes have been added to the sturdy base to secure out in the field; along with its inherent low center of gravity the Tag 4 is built to withstand windy conditions.
• A new foot pump can be easily accessed and maintained. This is the same pump used in other Satellite handwash products.
Basin / Top Section
• Newly designed large, molded-in hand grips on all four sides make it easier to handle and transport.
• A redesigned top that now flips opens allows improved access to the freshwater tank and makes the waste tank easy to clean, pressure-washer accessible.
• The Tag 4 has also been enhanced with a quick connect hose system, like our Breeze sink.
• Along with a new locking mechanism, to protect freshwater from contamination, where latches can be padlocked for added security.
• Proven heavy-duty, stainless steel hinges (also used on our Tufway) are rust free and durable.
• Easy to clean, larger basins for full forearm washing, and an impact-resistant nozzle.
• And a larger backboard that now holds almost any size soap and towel dispenser on the market.
The Tag 4 comes standard with two towel and soap dispensers but can be ordered without either.
Using industry-leading technology, the Tag 4 has been redeveloped into a newly streamlined, high production capacity sink that’s ready to be the everyday workhorse in your fleet and better serve your needs.
Our top priority is customer satisfaction; filling the backlog of orders our valued customers have placed with us during the past weeks and months. Demand is still high, but thanks to our increased production capacity we will be able to fulfill these orders quickly and better serve future needs for more handwashing solutions that we expect our industry will continue to see.
For more information, or to request a quote, please contact us today!
