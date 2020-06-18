Jatheon Technologies Announces Commitment to GDPR Compliance

Jatheon Technologies has announced that its products and services are fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a pioneer and leader in the enterprise information archiving and ediscovery market, has announced that its products and services are fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

GDPR is a data protection and privacy regulation that was enacted by the European Commission and that sets conditions under which personal data can be transferred outside of the EU and EEA. The regulation contains requirements for the processing of personal data of individuals and applies to any company that processes the personal information of data subjects from the EEA, regardless of the company’s location.

To meet GDPR compliance, as both a data processor and data controller, Jatheon established appropriate technical and organizational measures, improved business processes and ensured that its software systems were designed with the highest levels of privacy and security in mind. As a business whose core activities involve regular and systematic processing of personal data, Jatheon was required to update its Privacy Policy, provide extensive training to the entire team and appoint a data protection officer who is responsible for the oversight and application of the GDPR compliance in practice and conducting internal audits.

Vlad Vulic, Jatheon’s DPO, is content with the fact that Jatheon is GDPR-compliant: “This announcement comes after more than a year’s worth of work by the Jatheon compliance team and external counsel that assisted us in our efforts to meet the requirements mandated by the GDPR. As a company that specializes in data archiving and processes large amounts of personal, business-critical and sensitive client data, we have always taken data protection and privacy seriously. Still, I consider this to be an important milestone that will give our customers the added assurance that Jatheon products meet the rigorous data protection requirements outlined in the GDPR.”



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate ediscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. For more information, visit www.jatheon.com.

