Antiseptic Wipes Market Size Reached Revenues of over $3 Billion in 2019 – Arizton

The antiseptic wipes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019–2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global antiseptic wipes market report.

The antiseptic wipes market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2019–2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Antiseptic wipes would realize an absolute growth of 175% - a leap of over $6.5 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.

2. High demand from hospitals owing to the rising number of hospitals acquired infections will push the growth of the healthcare segment which is likely to contribute over $2.7 billion incremental revenue between 2019 and 2025.

3. Registering a high growth CAGR of over 18% between 2019-2025, the global market for alcohol-based antiseptic wipes accounted for majority share in 2019.

4. Synthetic antiseptic wipes are the expected to record the highest sale with the market value of $6.58 billion in 2025. However, natural antiseptic wipes are witnessing rising demand with growing awareness about eco-friendly products.

5. The outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 has deeply impacted the distribution network for global market for antiseptic wipes and there has been rising growth in online channel. However, the retail shops continue to dominate the market with about 93% share of distribution network in 2019.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by fabric, formulation, application, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 22 other vendors

Get your sample today!

The global antiseptic wipes market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe. Increasing healthcare expenditure alongside recurrent surgeries and readmissions has led to the demand for skin cleansing practices in a preoperative way, which, in turn, fueled the growth of the market. A gradual increase in the geriatric population alongside the rising prevalence of dementia, cancer, and diabetes has triggered the growth of the market.

Another important factor affecting the growth of antiseptic wipes is the eruption of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has recommended cleaning hands and high-touch surfaces with alcohol-based hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays, or antibacterial wipes with 60% or more alcohol to prevent the spread of COVID-19, SARS-COV-2 in homes and residential communities. According to the CDC, alcoholic sanitizer products are effective against SARS coronavirus if they contain a minimum of 60% of isopropyl or ethyl alcohol. It has increased the demand for alcohol wipes in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antiseptic wipes market during the forecast period:

• Growing Awareness for Antiseptic Products

• Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

• Consumer Interest in Consumer Eco-friendly Products

• Increasing Prevalence of Diseases

The study considers the present scenario of the antiseptic wipes market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Antiseptic Wipes Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by fabric, formulation, application, end-user, and geography. The synthetic segment is growing at the highest CAGR during the period 2019–2025. Features such as high absorbance and softness of the fabric designed explicitly for skin application is driving the product demand.

These products are lightweight, heat resistant, highly absorbent, and soft. The softness of the fabric plays a major role in driving the commercial application of the product, especially for cleaning screens and gadgets along with delicate glass equipment. Synthetic fiber-based antiseptic wipes are cost-effective, and thus, they are widely used for several applications in healthcare, industrial, entertainment, commercial, and residential sectors. Hence, these factors are driving the demand for synthetic fiber-based products.

Alcohol antiseptic wipes are largely used in grocery and convenience stores, food services, restaurants, physician offices, nursing stations, long-term nursing care, mobile healthcare workers, fitness facilities, and workplaces, among others. The growth of the market is attributed to the high demand and versatile application of these products in the healthcare sector. North America is expected to account for a high revenue share during the forecast period. There is a high demand for these wipes for maintaining personal hygiene and household disinfection and sterilization in the region. Alcohol-based sanitizer products are flammable due to the high alcoholic content. These can also help the fire spread. These factors are likely to hamper the growth of the alcohol wipes market.

Antiseptic wipes aid in the reduction of hospital-acquired infections and surgical site infections. They are also used to clean medical devices before procedures to maintain aseptic conditions. The Americas is expected to dominate the global antibacterial wipes market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of patients suffering from chronic illness with a rising number of hospital admissions for surgical procedures. Also, high healthcare spending, well-developed technology, and increasing geriatric population are some factors that are expected to drive growth in the region.

The healthcare sector has always been one of the key contributors to the antiseptic wipes market. The growing demand for healthcare wipes, owing to the rising awareness of cross-contamination, sanitation, and personal hygiene is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the global healthcare market over the forecast period. With rising awareness of contagious infections and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene among individuals, the sale of disinfectant and sanitizing products in the healthcare sector is observing high adoption.

The industrial and institutional cleaning wipes market continues to grow and presents opportunities for companies to explore the potential. All major end-user segments are expected to increase the consumption of antiseptic products, which reflects the need for superior cleaning products and to maintain clean and healthy facilities. The ease of use and convenience that wipes offer will contribute to future growth across end-user segments.

Segmentation by Fabric

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Application

• Pre-surgical

• Skin & Hygiene Care

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industries

By Formulation

• Alcohols

• Chlorhexidine

• Iodine

• Octenidine

• Others

Insights by Geography

North America is witnessing continuous growth in antiseptic wipes. With the growing scale of hospitals across the region, the increasing flow of patients is a major factor leveling up the demand. The rise in the demand to follow hygienic conditions in hospitals and clinics to promote better services for patients is expected to increase growth opportunities. A growing number of surgeries is increasing the demand for antiseptics wipes. These products do not spread infections as they effectively work on arrest the growth of bacteria and viruses. Therefore, this is enhancing the share of the market in North America.

North America is also expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to widespread of coronavirus. This is expected to have an impact on the antiseptic wipes market in the coming years. The demand has been increasing in the past few years with the rising awareness to prevent hospital-acquired infections. The major companies in the US are expanding their capacities to keep up with the growing demand for imports in the US market.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/antiseptic-wipes-market-size-analysis-2025

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Insights by Vendors

The global antiseptic wipes market is continuously growing with the growing hygiene consciousness among people. The antiseptic wipes market share is highly fragmented as a large number of vendors are present in the market. It has been witnessed that vendors are mostly focusing on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments. The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is offering immense growth opportunities. The global market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence. Several international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially APAC and Latin America. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market.

Major Vendors

• Edgewell Personal Care Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nice-Pak Products

• Reckitt Benckiser

• The 3M Company

• Unilever Group

Other Prominent Vendors

• B.Braun

• ADVENTA Health

• BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

• Beitai Daily Chemical

• Cardinal Health

• Dynarex Corporation

• Ecolab

• Fisher Scientific

• Fuyang Yangyang Health Technology

• Haining Twowell Daily Commodity

• Kimberly-Clark

• LA Fresh

• Kutol Products Company

• Metrex

• Novartis

• Pharma C

• Smith & Nephew

• Shandong Star International Trading

• Sage Products

• Schülke & Mayr

• Unicharm

• Yeesain Health Technology

• Zhanwang Biotechnology

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the antiseptic wipes market?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the antibacterial wipes market size?

3. What is the growth momentum of the antiseptic wipes market in the healthcare segment by 2025?

4. Who are the prominent players in the wet wipes industry, and how are their market shares growing during the forecast period?

5. What are the factors implicating North America and Europe antiseptic wipes market growth during the forecast period?

6. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market during 2020?

Looking for more information? Click Here